Quad Cities Chamber releases video to promote downtowns

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber released a new video aimed to promote downtown destinations across the region. The fast-paced short video features signature events, festivals, venues and businesses.

The video was a collaboration between the chamber, Visit Quad Cities and various organizations including Downtown Bettendorf Organization, Downtown Davenport Partnership, East Moline Main Street, City of LeClaire, Moline Centre, Development Association of Rock Island, and Silvis Main Street.

Their message is to encourage people to visit Downtown Quad Cities to “Eat. Play. Shop. Stay.”

The video was produced by the Quad Cities Chamber and dphilm

