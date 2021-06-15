Advertisement

Quad City Arts announces schedule for Chalk Art Fest in downtown Rock Island

On Tuesday officials with the Quad City Arts announced the full schedule for Chalk Art Fest in...
On Tuesday officials with the Quad City Arts announced the full schedule for Chalk Art Fest in downtown Rock Island. The event, which will also be a part of this year’s Alternating Currents Festival, will begin on Saturday, June 26.(quad city arts, kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - On Tuesday officials with the Quad City Arts announced the full schedule for Chalk Art Fest in downtown Rock Island. Quad City Arts, which will also be a part of this year’s Alternating Currents Festival, announced Chalk Art Fest will begin on Saturday, June 26.

  • Saturday, June 26: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Chalk Art competition
    • Live Music Line-Up:
      • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Live DJ Mark Manuel, Alt 104.5/Kiss FM
      • 1 - 3 p.m.: Chrash
      • 3 - 5 p.m.: The Textures
      • 5 - 7 p.m.: Doug Brundie’s Big Acoustic Show
  • Sunday, June 27: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Chalk Art competition
    • Live Music Line-Up:
      • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Mo&Co
      • 1 - 3 p.m.: QC Rock Academy
      • 3:30 p.m.: Awards ceremony
      • 4 p.m.: Charlotte Boyer

Additional activities will include:

  • Kid’s face painting (Saturday only, $5 each and cash/Venmo only), kaleidoscope bus, community chalk art piece and kid’s chalk zone.

Food vendors participating:

  • Westmoreland Concessions, Cafe Fresh, Cindy’s Shaved Ice, Here’s the Scoop, Quick E’s Tacos, Bent River Brewery, Broken Shovel Coffee, El Mariachi, Kona Ice.

You can find more from the release below.

“Inspiring and engaging for people of all ages, this free, two-day street painting festival brings together hundreds of local and regional artists that spend hours transforming the blank cement pavement into magnificent works of art, using only the medium of chalk. Visitors strolling by can see the wonderful works of art as they come to life, vote for their favorite and even do some chalk art of their own, by taking part in the collaborative community piece. Just ANNOUNCED: this year’s community piece is rock, fashion and art icon, David Bowie! For a $5 donation, you’ll be given a set of pastels to fill in a 2′x2′ square of the larger image. When finished the larger image comes to life as a complete work of art!

Over $1,600 in cash prizes and giveaways will be awarded in various categories including people’s choice and youth category award! The youth award gives students age 12-17 the opportunity to compete for a $100 cash prize and $200 in art supplies for their respective school. Featuring live music, a variety of food and drink vendors and kid’s activities, you won’t want to miss this lively and colorful weekend in the heart of downtown Rock Island.

For more information visit us at: https://www.quadcityarts.com/chalk-art-fest or follow us on Facebook!”

