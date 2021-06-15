Advertisement

Sunny with low humidity Wednesday

Rain chances and more mugginess returns Thursday.
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

We expect another warm but not so humid day Wednesday before we could get some much needed rain in parts of the area Thursday into Friday. Thursday the

humidity will increase but we could also see a couple rounds of storms taking advantage of that and producing some potentially heavy rain for some spots.

There might be a threat for severe weather with the storms Thursday and we’ll continue to track that. Rain will continue into Friday in varying amounts.

The weekend starts dry but Sunday could bring some rain early and then later on. After highs near 90 Thursday and Friday we could end up in the 70s by early

next week.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 56°. WIND: E - 5

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 85°. WIND: LIGHT E/SE

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & MORE HUMID. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGH: 90°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

