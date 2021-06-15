Sunny with comfy humidity next few days

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - The QCA will enjoy another day with sunny skies and lower humidity making it very comfy for any evening outdoor plans. I suggest soaking it in while you can because there will be the return of typical summer humidity next week. Temps will be in the 80s and eventually the 90s by Thursday. Thursday night a storm complex will develop and drop south into our area. This has the potential to be strong/severe, but mostly could bring potential rain to our drought developing areas. This would be out of here on Friday morning and dry conditions will settle in through SAturday. Signs are pointing towards a more active weather pattern by Sunday, but those details will sort themselves out over the next few days.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 61°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 84º.

