Water main break closes portion of Middle Road in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Middle Road in Davenport has been closed due to a water main break.

Officials with Iowa American Water tell TV6 they were notified of the break around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The break is between Jersey Ridge Road and McClellan on Middle Road.

“(We) did an emergency shut down, so repairs could be made to the water main,” officials tell TV6. “We have about 20-30 customers without water in that neighborhood currently, but we are expecting service to be restored to them by 2 PM this afternoon. "

Once the repairs have been made the area will be closed until restoration work can be finished.

Once the restoration on the roadway is done, the city will do an inspection before giving the go-ahead for it to reopen.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

