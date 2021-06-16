Alderman: Company no longer considering East Moline site that would add 10,000 jobs

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - According to East Moline Alderman J.R. Rico, East Moline is no longer being considered a location for a company that would bring ten thousand jobs to the area.

“I woke up to getting an email from the city administrator saying that we had been taken off the list, or actually, all Midwestern cities have been taken off the list,” says Alderman Rico.

The name of the company is confidential. The company was considering building a two thousand acre site near the I-80/I-88 interchange.

“What I heard was it was just logistics. I think it was just we weren’t the site that they were needing for the amount of traffic that they were going to be exporting out,” says Rico, “So you have this vast amount of land that East Moline annexed that is just farmland and farmland is great but it doesn’t necessarily bring in ten thousand jobs.”

Alderman Rico says a new company near the interchange would help expand housing and redevelop the land.

“The biggest disappointment is the development. That’s the only place that East Moline can truly grow is eastward,” says Rico.

The city is trying to attract new businesses to the area by building sewage lines near the I-80 corridor.

“If they already have water that’s incredibly attractive to a company because then all the sudden they don’t have to go through the process of having the city approve that infrastructure in there,” Rico says.

