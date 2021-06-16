AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An AMBER Alert was canceled for a 5-year-old Jackson County boy after sheriff’s deputies say he was found safe.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his caretaker.

According to the sheriff’s office, his suspected abductors, 46-year-old Jeremy John Keil and 32-year old Amy Lynn Burick, were taken into custody.

The alert was issued for Abel Keil out of Baldwin, Iowa, at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday. An update to the alert stated the child was taken at 3:30 p.m.

