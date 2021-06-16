Advertisement

AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.

Sheriff’s office says boy found safe in Anamosa Tuesday
Keil, 46, and Burick, 35, were seen in a silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver side...
Keil, 46, and Burick, 35, were seen in a silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver side headlight.
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An AMBER Alert was canceled for a 5-year-old Jackson County boy after sheriff’s deputies say he was found safe.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his caretaker.

According to the sheriff’s office, his suspected abductors, 46-year-old Jeremy John Keil and 32-year old Amy Lynn Burick, were taken into custody.

The alert was issued for Abel Keil out of Baldwin, Iowa, at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday. An update to the alert stated the child was taken at 3:30 p.m.

