FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Friday 6.17.21 until 7 AM 6.18.21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday June 17th until 7 AM Friday June 18th for severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. We’ll start with a slight chance for strong storms Thursday morning. Increased temperatures and humidity during the day will bring an increased chance for active weather conditions across the region during the evening and overnight hours. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the period, with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, periods of moderate to heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The severe weather threat should begin to diminish by Friday morning, followed by gradually clearing skies. With heat and humidity back on Friday, spotty afternoon storms are possible, as well. Keep alert to changing weather conditions through the period.

Severe Weather Risk from 7 PM Thursday until 7 AM Friday (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App

