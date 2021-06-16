Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Friday 6.17.21 until 7 AM 6.18.21

Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Expected During The Period
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday June 17th until 7 AM Friday June 18th for severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL to SIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms. We’ll start with a slight chance for strong storms Thursday morning. Increased temperatures and humidity during the day will bring an increased chance for active weather conditions across the region during the evening and overnight hours. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the period, with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, periods of moderate to heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The severe weather threat should begin to diminish by Friday morning, followed by gradually clearing skies. With heat and humidity back on Friday, spotty afternoon storms are possible, as well. Keep alert to changing weather conditions through the period.

Severe Weather Risk from 7 PM Thursday until 7 AM Friday
Severe Weather Risk from 7 PM Thursday until 7 AM Friday(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his...
AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois
Officials with the Illinois State Police posted to Facebook saying they were looking for the...
Illinois State Police looking for dashcam footage following fatal motorcycle crash on I80
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Davenport that left a house and a...
Police: Passengers shoot at each other in Davenport; leaves car, home damaged
The casino which first opened in Rock Island in 1992 was acquired for a total of $120 million.
Jumer’s Casino acquired by sports betting company Bally’s for $120 million

Latest News

Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
The Red, White and Boom Fireworks Display will be held at a different location this summer due...
4th of July celebrations throughout the Quad Cities
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol apprehend two vehicles in separate incidents with one...
5 juveniles charged in two separate Wednesday overnight car theft incidents in Davenport
Dozens graduate Davenport North with diploma and Associate’s Degree
Dozens graduate Davenport North with diploma and Associate’s Degree