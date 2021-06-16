Hanover man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison in fatal shooting of Galena man

JO DAVIESS, Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Hanover man charged in the shooting death of a Galena man in July has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Court records show David Van Winkle, 38, pleaded guilty to the Class 1 felony and was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court.

He received credit for 20 days already served in the Jo Daviess County Jail and will serve two years of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge with a firearm, court records show.

Around 8:42 p.m. July 14, Jo Daviess County sheriff’s deputies received multiple 911 calls about a shooting.

Deputies say they learned Dana C. Clark, 47, was confronted by Van Winkle for trespassing.

According to deputies, a physical confrontation took place between the two, and Van Winkle fired one shot, striking Clark in the chest.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. Van Winkle was arrested later that month.

