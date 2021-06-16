Davenport Police make arrest in Ascentra Credit Union robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested and is now facing robbery charges stemming from a Wednesday incident at the Ascentra Credit Union branch on 1800 Brady Street.

Davenport Police say Arnordo Turner, 33, was arrested after they say he came into the Ascentra branch and demanded money from the employees, obtained cash, and left the premises.

According to officials, an off-duty officer in the area was able to locate the suspect and help on-duty officers find and apprehend him. Police say he was arrested without incident. Turner is being charged with 2nd Degree Robbery.

In a release, Ascentra says everyone who was in the building is safe and the situation was “effectively handled.”

The credit union says due to the incident, the branch will close for the remainder of Wednesday and will resume normal hours on Thursday. They advised members to use other branches in the meantime.

Davenport Police say this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.