Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his...
AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.
Police on Tuesday announced the victim had been safely located in Peoria and the suspect is on...
Woman safely located following kidnapping in Peru, Illinois
Officials with the Illinois State Police posted to Facebook saying they were looking for the...
Illinois State Police looking for dashcam footage following fatal motorcycle crash on I80
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday in Davenport that left a house and a...
Police: Passengers shoot at each other in Davenport; leaves car, home damaged
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

State doesn’t keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet...
State plans to close all Test Iowa sites by mid-July
Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun
A Nevada man accused of killing a 2-year-old grabs a gun from an officer during a police...
Suspect in child killing grabs officer's gun
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Biden on historic Putin summit: "I did what I came to do."
President Biden on historic Putin summit: 'I did what I came to do'