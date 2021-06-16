QCA farmers hoping for rain as potential for drought increases

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Parts of Iowa and Illinois are dealing with varying levels of drought and farmers in the Quad Cities region are hoping for rain.

The vast majority of Iowa is under some level of drought. Illinois is around 20 percent. Both are expected to increase when the weekly report is released Thursday.

“Every year proves to be unique in its own regards. Earlier this Spring when we were planting we had all kinds of rain. We had the unusually cold weather in April that sort of slowed things up a bit. Now the crops are starting to take off and low and behold we could definitely use another drink of water somewhere along the line,” Michael Zecher, a farmer with the Mercer County, Illinois Farm Bureau, said.

Mercer County farmers haven’t seen significant rainfall in weeks and now crops are on the verge of risking damage.

“There have been showers or patchy rain but nothing consistent across the entire area,” Zecher said, “I’m feeling pretty good, but there definitely could be some impact especially on the later planted crops. When the corn gets to be about knee high and a little bit smaller, this is when the plant determines how fat of an ear it’s going to produce. How many rows of kernels. So, any sort of stress at that particular point of time could definitely cause a yield reduction.”

It’s a similar story for farmers in Clinton County, Iowa with limited rain in the past several weeks and crops in a critical development state.

“We’re right on the edge of an area that I would say is going to struggle if we continue to not see any rain. Especially if we see hotter than normal temperatures and not get rain,” Matthew Willimack, a farmer in Clinton County, said, “If I’m asking mother nature personally for it, I’d rather see continued rain spread across a long period of time rather than three, four inches at one time.”

Both farmers are trying to remain optimistic and hope mother nature delivers some rain soon.

“Farmers have to be eternal optimists because if we focused on nothing but the negative, I think it would get to us really quickly,” Zecher said.

