State plans to close all Test Iowa sites by mid-July

State doesn’t keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet...
State doesn't keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet testing goal
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES Iowa (KWQC) - The State of Iowa will phase out its Test Iowa Covid-19 testing sites by July 16, 2021, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health,

The program that created free drive-thru testing sites and clinics started in April, 2020. Testing at those site peaked on Nov. 23, 2020, when more than 6,700 individuals were tested on a single day. Now, about 400 tests per day are being conducted across all 17 drive-thru and clinic sites that are currently open.

The state test sites will continue to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while they remain open. Staggered closings of locations will occur over the next five weeks. The Scott County site, located at NorthPark Mall, is scheduled to close on July 16, 2021.

Demand for testing is at its lowest level in more than a year and with vaccine widely available, virus activity has significantly decreased. State health officials are now finalizing plans to provide free, at-home test kits to Iowa residents when the drive-thru sites close. More details will be provided in the coming weeks. COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided by health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites statewide.

Since opening, nearly 644,000 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 at a Test Iowa site

