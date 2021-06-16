Advertisement

Sunny This Afternoon/Active Weather Tomorrow Evening

Hot & Humid Conditions Thursday.
By Theresa Bryant
Updated: 3 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- High pressure situated over the region will continue to provide us with sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80′s. Heading into Thursday, we’ll see some dramatic changes. First, temperatures will be on the rise, with readings in the lower 90′s for some locations. Second, we’ll feel an increase in humidity during the day. Our next system moves into place as well, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms, continuing Thursday evening, then overnight into Friday. At this point, there is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for the possibility of severe weather Thursday evening, with the main threats being damaging winds, hail and brief heavy rain (which will be very welcome). That rain should end by Friday morning, followed by sunshine heading into the weekend.

TODAY:  Sunny and pleasant. High: 88°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. Low: 61°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:  Mostly sunny, muggy and hot with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the morning and again by evening. High: 92°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

