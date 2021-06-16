Advertisement

Sunny today, but active weather returns Thursday night

Rain chances and more mugginess returns Thursday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Today will be the last day of our comfortable humidity and quiet weather as we look to transition into a more active pattern. Today will be sunny again with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. South winds will arrive on Thursday upping temps into the 90s and potentially feeling much warmer. Thursday evening storms will develop and eventually move SE in and out of our area by Friday morning. As of this writing these storms could bring high winds and large hail and most importantly heavy rain. However, there are several differences in models right now, so the forecast confidence is low and will hold off on issuing a First Alert Day for now. Saturday will be the dry day this weekend before more rain chances return on Sunday. Cooler temps are expected as we get into next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88º. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 61°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, muggy with late evening storms. High: 92º.

