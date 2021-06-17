5 juveniles charged in two separate Wednesday overnight car theft incidents in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Following two separate incidents, Davenport Police have charged five juveniles in overnight car thefts.

Davenport Police say at approximately 12:33 a.m., they identified a Toyota Camry driving at a high rate of speed. Police used stop sticks and apprehended the car in the area of Eastern Avenue and High Street. They say the two suspects in the car led a foot chase but were arrested after coordination from Iowa State Patrol.

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were both charged with First Degree Theft and were brought to a Juvenile Detention Center.

In an unrelated incident that occurred around 3:07 a.m., officers say they identified another stolen Kia Sorento out of Mercer County traveling over 80 miles per hour. Again with help from Iowa State Patrol, police were able to use stop sticks to slow the vehicle while it was Illinois-bound on the Centennial Bridge.

All three suspects, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were charged with First Degree Theft. One of the 13-year-olds was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the 14-year-old was charged with Interference with Official Acts. All three were transported to a Juvenile Detention Center.

In both incidents, the license plates on the vehicles were spray painted to try and avoid detection.

