Augustana College announces new engineering program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - School officials with Augustana College on Thursday announced a new engineering program.

“More and more, students are seeking an accredited engineering program to launch their careers full of natural curiosities and problem solving,” Wendy Hilton-Morrow, provost at Augustana said in a release. “The opportunity to study engineering at a liberal arts institution is one we know will distinguish Augustana graduates in the workforce.”

The school reported an increased interest in the field of engineering; in some specialties, a 67 percent increase was seen from 2012 to 2018.

Officials say the college will complete the accreditation board for the engineering and technology process in 2025 upon graduating its first student. Engineering will be the first Bachelor of Science the college will offer in its 161 year history. Students will study a robust and diverse liberal arts curriculum in the arts, foreign languages, humanities and science disciplines.

“Studying engineering at Augustana prepares graduates to enter a career with something unique,” Nathan Frank, associate professor of physics said in a release. “An engineer with a liberal arts background has enhanced perspective, a strong ability to communicate and the distinctive opportunity to make connections where they did not yet exist.”

You can read the full statement at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.