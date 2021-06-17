CRIME STOPPERS: $200 stolen out of wallet in Rock Island; suspect needs identified

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in identifying a person after money was stolen out of a wallet in Rock Island.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the victim accidentally left their wallet on the counter at the McDonalds on 11th Street in Rock Island. This happened on May 25. Police say the victim got their wallet back, however, $200 was missing.

Police say a surveillance video clip shows a man, possibly in his 40′s, wearing sunglasses, a white shirt and gray sweatpants taking the money.

The Rock Island Police Department now needs your help in identifying the suspect.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to the suspect’s arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

