CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on aggravated battery with a firearm charges

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are looking for a man wanted on aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm charges.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 28-year-old Jaylin Walls.

He is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He is described as being 5′8 and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

