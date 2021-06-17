Advertisement

Davenport man charged following early morning robbery at Walgreens

Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a...
Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a reported robbery. Police say preliminary information indicated a man, identified as 38-year-old Donald Hill of Davenport, entered the business and demanded money from an employee. Police say Hill left the business in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.(kwqc, davenport police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Davenport following a robbery at the Walgreens on East Kimberly according to police.

Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a reported robbery. Police say preliminary information indicated a man, identified as 38-year-old Donald Hill of Davenport, entered the business and demanded money from an employee. Police say Hill left the business in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

With help from the Bettendorf Police Department, police say they were able to locate the suspect in a vehicle in the 2500 block of East Street.

Hill was taken into custody and is being charged with 2nd-degree robbery, 1st offense OWI, 5th-degree theft and operating without an owner’s consent.

He is being held on a cash-only bond of $13,000.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his...
AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
FAD Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Thursday 6.17.21 until 7 AM Friday 6.18.21
Arnordo Turner, 33, of Davenport
Davenport police make arrest in Ascentra Credit Union robbery
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol apprehend two vehicles in separate incidents with one...
5 juveniles charged in two separate Wednesday overnight car theft incidents in Davenport

Latest News

Ibuprofen
Nsaids treat pain better than opiods
Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court for...
Police say woman bicyclist dies after ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
Officials say the college will complete the accreditation board for the engineering and...
Augustana College announces new engineering program
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Real Conversations in the QC goes into Juneteenth celebrations in the Quad Cities
Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Pleasant Valley man arraigned in fatal LeClaire boating crash