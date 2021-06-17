Davenport man charged following early morning robbery at Walgreens

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Davenport following a robbery at the Walgreens on East Kimberly according to police.

Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a reported robbery. Police say preliminary information indicated a man, identified as 38-year-old Donald Hill of Davenport, entered the business and demanded money from an employee. Police say Hill left the business in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

With help from the Bettendorf Police Department, police say they were able to locate the suspect in a vehicle in the 2500 block of East Street.

Hill was taken into custody and is being charged with 2nd-degree robbery, 1st offense OWI, 5th-degree theft and operating without an owner’s consent.

He is being held on a cash-only bond of $13,000.

