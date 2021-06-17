Dinkins pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping charges in Breasia Terrell’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport man accused of kidnapping and fatally shooting 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July has pleaded not guilty.

Scott County court records show Henry Earl Dinkins, 48, filed his written plea Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

The same day, Scott County prosecutors filed a two-count trial information charging him with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The charges are both a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Dinkins has a pretrial conference on July 2. A trial is tentatively scheduled for July 12, court records show.

In May, Police and prosecutors announced that charges had been filed against Dinkins in Terrell’s death after her remains were found in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March

He has been in custody since July on unrelated sex offender registry violation charges.

According to court documents, Dinkins, on or around July 10, removed and confined Terrell from an apartment in the 2700 block of 53rd Street “with premeditation, malice aforethought, and intent to kill,” and fatally shot her.

Scott County prosecutors also allege in the trial information that he confined or removed her “with the intent to inflict serious injury or subject her to sexual abuse, and in doing so caused her death.”

According to an affidavit filed by Davenport police in support of search warrants filed in the case:

On July 10, Davenport police received a 911 call about a missing child in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street.

Police spoke with Dinkins, who said Terrell, whom he referred to as his stepdaughter, was missing when he woke up.

Dinkins said the girl has never run away and has never been in trouble.

Officers also spoke with Dinkins’ girlfriend, who said she fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight on July 10. She said Dinkins was on the couch in the living room, she was in the living room, and the kids were in a bedroom sleeping on the only bed in the home.

She said she woke up around 3 a.m. July 10 and found Breasia and Dinkins both gone from the home. She said she tried to call Dinkins, but he left his phone in the apartment.

Dinkins’ girlfriend said she texted him around 7:17 a.m. asking where he was. She said he was home after that and that he picked up his phone and left again, saying he was going to look for Terrell.

Dinkins’ phone records revealed that his girlfriend tried to call him at 3:11 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. His phone appeared to be off when his girlfriend made the calls.

The records also show Dinkins girlfriend tried to call him again at 5:55 a.m., and the call duration showed it to be 40 seconds.

The records also show an ongoing call to the girlfriend lasting 10 seconds at 6:01 a.m. She tried to call him again at 7:12 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., but it appeared Dinkins’ phone was off during the calls.

On July 14, Dinkins’ girlfriend reached out to detectives and asked to speak with them. She said he had put his phone on a phone charger around 3 a.m., which she had not disclosed before.

She denied trying to call him, despite the phone records indicating she had. She also said she had seen Dinkins at 3 a.m. on July 10, before he left again. She also said she saw a girl believed to be Terrell standing outside by Dinkins’ red Impala.

Police tracked Dinkins’ cell phone to Clinton, where he was seen on video at a local Walmart at 7:04 a.m. buying two bottles of bleach.

He was then tracked back to Davenport, where he went to his trailer on Schmidt Road around 8:20 a.m., according to the affidavit.

