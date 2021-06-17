Hot & humid with strong storms tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR STRONG/SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY 7PM - FRIDAY 7AM***

A First Alert Day will be in effect from 7PM through 7AM Friday for strong to severe storms with torrential downpours, large hail and high winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but our primary concerns will be torrential rains running off and leading to localized flash flooding. Storms will develop in a warm and muggy air mass this evening and use that atmosphere as fuel to drop into our area. Scattered storms could fire up as early as 6PM, but the main wave will be a complex of storms arriving after sunset and overnight. Storms will wrap up by sunrise on Friday before more storms redevelop in the afternoon. Temps will be in the 90s the next two days and with humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. Cooler weather is on the way next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 91º. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms. Low: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, muggy with evening storms. High: 90º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.