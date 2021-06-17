Advertisement

Hot & humid with strong storms tonight

Hot & Humid Conditions with morning storms and stronger evening storms
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR STRONG/SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY 7PM - FRIDAY 7AM***

A First Alert Day will be in effect from 7PM through 7AM Friday for strong to severe storms with torrential downpours, large hail and high winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but our primary concerns will be torrential rains running off and leading to localized flash flooding. Storms will develop in a warm and muggy air mass this evening and use that atmosphere as fuel to drop into our area. Scattered storms could fire up as early as 6PM, but the main wave will be a complex of storms arriving after sunset and overnight. Storms will wrap up by sunrise on Friday before more storms redevelop in the afternoon. Temps will be in the 90s the next two days and with humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. Cooler weather is on the way next week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 91º. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms. Low: 70°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny, muggy with evening storms. High: 90º.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday June 17th until 7 AM Friday June 18th...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Friday 6.17.21 until 7 AM 6.18.21

Make sure you have a way to get warnings!
