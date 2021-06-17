Hy-Vee offering financial services at its grocery stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Along with the milk and loaf of bread, you can pick-up information on insurance or a home mortgage the next time you stop at a Hy-Vee grocery store. The food store chain is launching an array of financial services through its subsidiary, Midwest Heritage.

Customers can sign up for checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans and even pet insurance through kiosks located in over 200 stores in the company’s eight state region.

Other options, such as life insurance policies, health insurance plans and more are expected to be added to Hy-Vee Financial Services within the year.

Customers can visit Hy-Vee Financial Services online at www.mhbank.com/financial-services to learn more.

