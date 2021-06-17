Advertisement

Iowa to shutter state-run coronavirus Test Iowa in July

Nicolaos Katsiadakis, a pharmacist, administers a rapid antigen test to a patient.
Nicolaos Katsiadakis, a pharmacist, administers a rapid antigen test to a patient.(Gage Cureton | KEYC)
By Associated Press
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa is ending its coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has fallen for testing at the state-funded drive-thru and clinic sites.

State public health officials say demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased.

About 400 tests are done each day at the 17 drive-thru and clinic sites, far less than the more than 6,000 tests a day at peak virus activity in November.

The plan is to provide free at-home test kits once the state test sites close on July 16. Health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites also will continue to offer tests.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his...
AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
Ascentra Credit Union says everyone is safe following a Wednesday afternoon robbery at one of...
Davenport Police make arrest in Ascentra Credit Union robbery
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 7 PM Thursday June 17th until 7 AM Friday June 18th...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Friday 6.17.21 until 7 AM 6.18.21

Latest News

Make sure you have a way to get warnings!
Strong storms arrive late tonight
City of Geneseo asking for ‘voluntary water conservation’ from residents due to low water levels
City of Geneseo asking for ‘voluntary water conservation’ from residents due to low water levels
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol apprehend two vehicles in separate incidents with one...
5 juveniles charged in two separate Wednesday overnight car theft incidents in Davenport