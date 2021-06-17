Iowa to shutter state-run coronavirus Test Iowa in July

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa is ending its coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has fallen for testing at the state-funded drive-thru and clinic sites.

State public health officials say demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased.

About 400 tests are done each day at the 17 drive-thru and clinic sites, far less than the more than 6,000 tests a day at peak virus activity in November.

The plan is to provide free at-home test kits once the state test sites close on July 16. Health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites also will continue to offer tests.

