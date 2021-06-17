John Deere commits 1.7 million to River Bend Food Bank

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - John Deere announced a commitment of 1.7 million dollars to the River Bend Food Bank in a press conference Thursday morning. According to the food bank, the organization distributed 23.1 million meals in 2020.

“The highest level of food insecurity before COVID that we ever had was in 2009 with the Great Recession. We have been working for ten years to get that back down and had COVID not happened, we would have announced that we had finally reduced food insecurity down to below what it was in 2008. Then COVID happened and the need jumped by fifty percent,” says Mike Miller, President & CEO.

Miller says the food bank served over 160,000 people last year.

“Many organizations wanted to get through COVID and hope things get back to normal, and by all means we want to live our lives again, but we want to keep distributing this much food and more because that’s what it’s going to take to put an end to the problem,” says Miller.

The money donated from John Deere will also help the food bank rebound after working with less resources last year.

“They [donors] didn’t have anything left over to donate to us. Plus, we usually have four thousand volunteers a year and that went to nothing because we were trying to keep everybody safe,” Miller says.

