Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have arrested a man following a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday near the 500 block of West 65th Street just before 7 p.m.

Police say Darrien Irving ran from police for “a short distance” and was taken into custody.

Irving is being charged with burglary in the first degree, felon in possession, delivery of a controlled substance, drug tax stamp, interference with official acts, eluding, assault causing bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no insurance, and driving under suspension.

A TV6 crew on the scene says about eight Davenport police cars responded. Officers used K-9′s to search the outside of the suspect’s vehicle.

At least two Davenport police vehicles were damaged by using their “pursuit intervention technique.”

