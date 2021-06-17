Advertisement

Muscatine police intervene, stop sexual assault thanks to ‘quick actions’ from citizens

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Thanks to the “quick actions” of two citizens, police in Muscatine say they were able to intervene and stop a sexual assault that was taking place on Wednesday, June 16.

Police say they received a call from two citizens who were on a walk near Jeff Drive when they saw a woman break a window and call out for help. The citizens immediately called 911 and officers were called to the scene to assist.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw what appeared to be a sexual assault in progress. As a result, Jeromy Griffith was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree sexual abuse and serious domestic assault.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

