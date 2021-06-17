Advertisement

Pleasant Valley man arraigned in fatal LeClaire boating crash

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a watercraft among other charges in connection with an Aug. 16 fatal boat crash in LeClaire.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man charged in connection with a fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River near LeClaire in August has pleaded not guilty.

Scott County Courts records show James William Thiel, 44, on Thursday filed a written plea through his attorney, Leon Spies.

He has a pretrial conference Aug. 27. A trial is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 6.

Thiel is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Two of the charges are a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, while the other two charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He also was cited for reckless use of a watercraft and operation of an unregistered watercraft.

The crash that killed 52-year-old Anita Pinc and 61-year-old Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, happened around 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Verbeke died at the hospital following the crash, and Pinc died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, both were on board a 1993 19-foot Bayliner with a 2007 35-foot Triton owned by Thiel Truck Center Inc., according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the crash.

According to the DNR, a Bettendorf resident, 36-year-old Brooke Jewell, was onboard the Triton boat and also suffered injuries.

The DNR has said a juvenile was driving the Triton at the time of the crash.

According to arrest affidavits, Thiel unintentionally caused the deaths of Verbeke and Pinc by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, “thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Abel Lee Keil was found in Anamosa and returned to his...
AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Jackson Co.
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
FAD Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Thursday 6.17.21 until 7 AM Friday 6.18.21
Arnordo Turner, 33, of Davenport
Davenport police make arrest in Ascentra Credit Union robbery
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol apprehend two vehicles in separate incidents with one...
5 juveniles charged in two separate Wednesday overnight car theft incidents in Davenport

Latest News

Ibuprofen
Study: NSAIDs work better than opiates in treating post-surgical pain
Ibuprofen
Nsaids treat pain better than opiods
Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court for...
Police say woman bicyclist dies after ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
Officials say the college will complete the accreditation board for the engineering and...
Augustana College announces new engineering program
Airing on a semi-weekly basis on Thursday nights on the TV6 Livestream.
Real Conversations in the QC goes into Juneteenth celebrations in the Quad Cities