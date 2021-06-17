Pleasant Valley man arraigned in fatal LeClaire boating crash

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man charged in connection with a fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River near LeClaire in August has pleaded not guilty.

Scott County Courts records show James William Thiel, 44, on Thursday filed a written plea through his attorney, Leon Spies.

He has a pretrial conference Aug. 27. A trial is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 6.

Thiel is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Two of the charges are a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, while the other two charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He also was cited for reckless use of a watercraft and operation of an unregistered watercraft.

The crash that killed 52-year-old Anita Pinc and 61-year-old Craig Verbeke, both of Moline, happened around 7 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Verbeke died at the hospital following the crash, and Pinc died at the scene of the crash.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, both were on board a 1993 19-foot Bayliner with a 2007 35-foot Triton owned by Thiel Truck Center Inc., according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which investigated the crash.

According to the DNR, a Bettendorf resident, 36-year-old Brooke Jewell, was onboard the Triton boat and also suffered injuries.

The DNR has said a juvenile was driving the Triton at the time of the crash.

According to arrest affidavits, Thiel unintentionally caused the deaths of Verbeke and Pinc by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, “thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat.”

