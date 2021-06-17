Police say woman bicyclist dies after ‘tragic accident’ in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person has died following an accident in Moline on Thursday.

Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court for a person who was trapped underneath a vehicle. Upon arrival, they say they found a bicyclist who had been hit by a driver who was heading northbound.

The fire department worked to rescue the woman who was trapped undeath, police say she later died from her injuries. The people in the vehicle were not injured.

“The initial investigation assessment indicates this was a tragic accident,” police said in a release. “Police will be conducting interviews and gathering evidence to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic unit at 309-524-2210.

