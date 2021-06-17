Real Conversations in the QC goes into Juneteenth celebrations in the Quad Cities

(KWQC) - Juneteenth, many know what the holiday means, but there are still some who ask: what is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth, the name a combination of “June” and “19th,” is an annual celebration that marks the day that the final enslaved African-Americans in Texas were notified of their freedom by the Union Army, over two months after the treaty was signed in Appomattox Courthouse that ended the American Civil War on April 9, 1865.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles spoke with Ryan Saddler of St. Ambrose University on the history of the holiday, as well as both Vice President of Community and Diversity Relations for Hy-Vee, Sailu Timbo, and Coordinator of Saturday’s Juneteenth Celebration at The Lincoln Center in Davenport, Tracy Singleton, on Quad City celebrations of the holiday.

The new episode will air Thursday, June 17th, at 7:00 p.m. on TV6′s Livestream.

Partnering with The Lincoln Center in Davenport, hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA.

“Our goal is to hold important conversations in a non-judgemental setting that helps people see a different perspective for what life may be like for people of color,” explains Mageza.

Episodes are scheduled to air on Thursdays every other week and will have a changing rotation of hosts exploring each topic.

