DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rockridge softball team beat Joliet Catholic 4-0 in the 2A State Championship game. The Rockets finished the season a perfect 29-0, becoming the first softball team in Illinois since 2013 to finish unbeaten. It’s the program’s 3rd State Championship and its’ 2nd in the last 3 seasons.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.