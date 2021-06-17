Silvis man charged with Arson, Possession of an Explosive Device

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police, with help from the Silvis Police Department and QC Bomb Squad, have arrested and charged Joseph R. Ramos Jr, 55, after police determined that he was responsible for a possible explosion at the QC Stay Inn hotel.

Police say they were contacted at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday night after someone staying at the hotel said they heard the sound of an explosion on the second floor. Upon arriving, officials say there was a damaged wall and debris scattered throughout the room.

Ramos is the suspect in the case after an investigation revealed one of the hotel’s visitors had been arguing with an ex-boyfriend. Moline Police obtained a search warrant for his home and were assisted by the Silvis Police Department. Due to the nature of the case, QC Bomb Squad were also brought in to help.

Ramos is now being charged with Residential Arson and Possession of an Explosive Device, both Class 1 felonies. He’s expected to appear in court on Friday and is being held on a $100,000 bond at Rock Island County Jail.

