Toxic algae bloom found in the Illinois River

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Environment Protection Agency says lab tests confirm the presence of the algal toxin, microcystin, above federal standards has been found in the Illinois River. The samples were collected on June 10, 2021, along the northern bank of the Illinois River at the Starved Rock Lock & Dam.

Illinois EPA’s laboratory confirmed the microcystin level in the sample at 95.4 ppb, well above the health advisory limit. Illinois EPA sampled again on June 16 and is awaiting the results.

Microcystin can cause sickness or other adverse health effects in people and pets, depending on the amount of exposure. Illinois EPA also tested for other toxins, but did not detect any level of concern.

The very young, elderly, and people with compromised immune systems are most at risk of illness if exposed to algal toxins. Adverse health effects can occur from direct skin contact, swallowing contaminated water, or inhaling water droplets in the air. Symptoms of exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing or wheezing. More severe symptoms may result from longer or greater amounts of exposure.

If you are concerned you have symptoms due to algal toxin exposure, contact your health care provider or call the Illinois Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 . If your pet shows symptoms from exposure, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Residents who plan to be in, on, or near Illinois waterways are advised to avoid contact with water that looks like spilled, green or blue-green paint; has surface scum,, or films, is discolored or has green-colored streaks or greenish globs floating in the water below the surface

If you or your pet have come into contact with water you suspect may have a bloom of blue-green algae, rinse off with clean, fresh water as soon as possible. With all activities that may involve contact with lake or stream water, wash your hands before eating.

