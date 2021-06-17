4th of July celebrations throughout the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, there are a few opportunities to enjoy the festivities and fireworks!

Davenport and Rock Island:

The cities of Davenport and Rock Island are hosting Red, White, and Boom once again. It’s the largest fireworks display in the Quad Cities shot from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.

Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 3. Spectators will be able to enjoy the show from Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, or Quinlan Court, Modern Woodmen Park, and LeClaire Park.

Bettendorf:

The city of Bettendorf is celebrating Independence Day on July 3rd starting with a parade at 10 a.m. It will go from the intersection of 23rd & State Street, you can read through the route by clicking here

Fireworks will start at dusk at Middle Park on Saturday, July 3.

East Moline:

The city of East Moline will be celebrating independence day on Saturday, July 3 at the River Bend Park. The parade will take place on July 4 starting at 1 p.m. from 3rd Street to 15th Avenue. Click here to read more.

Grand Mound:

The city of Grand Mound is hosting its independence day celebration on Sunday, July 4. You can find more info here

If your city is hosting a 4th of July celebration, email us information at news@kwqc.com.

