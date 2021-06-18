Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant expected to be dominant in US

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain.

“As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to its hyper transmissibility, our vaccines work,” Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday. She encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and “you’ll be protected against this delta variant.”

Walensky says next week an advisory committee will look at reports of heart inflammation among some 300 people under age 30 who received a coronavirus vaccine.

“Over 200 million doses of vaccine have been given, and really, these events are really quite rare,” said Walensky, adding heart issues generally improve with rest and standard medications.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court for...
Police say woman bicyclist dies after ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
First Alert Forecast - Strong storms possible Thursday evening and into the night
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Thursday 6.17.21 until 7 AM Friday 6.18.21
Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a...
Davenport man charged following early morning robbery at Walgreens
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Pleasant Valley man arraigned in fatal LeClaire boating crash

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast