A chance for vaccinated Illinois residents to win 10 million dollars

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - If you are a vaccinated Illinois resident, you could soon win up to one million dollars in the Illinois lottery. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday afternoon the All In For The Win lottery will distribute 7 million dollars to adults and 3 million to students in the form of scholarships. Illinois officials hope to incentivize their residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since vaccinations per day dropped 69 percent since its peak on April 12th.

If you want to enter, you don’t have to do anything! You are automatically entered into the raffle if you’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine in Illinois before July 1st.

Many Illinois residents were excited about the idea, including Catalina Jones from Moline who is fully vaccinated, “that would be good, who knows maybe I win! Maybe I could share it with somebody!”

“Personally, I think it’s not a bad idea at all. With the prize money, I’m sure it’ll encourage people to maybe to go out there and get the vaccine,” says Erika Chagnot.

Some though, don’t think this is the best use of the state’s money. Dee Schroeder says, “I think it will be a good incentive for some people to get the vaccine. I do actually think Illinois has other uses for that money We’re not in great shape right now.” She believes some of the funding could go to other state programs.

There are about 7.3 million people right now who are eligible to win. Whether you win or not, you’d still be helping keep you and others safe. Rock island resident Berenice Brown is fully vaccinated and says “I’m really proud to be able to get it. And as I go, I encourage everyone I get in contact with to be safe.”

The first drawing is July 8 for a one-million-dollar winner. Then from July 12 to August 16, three people weekly will win $100,000.

The governor says anyone can get vaccinated for free at most pharmacies, clinics, or doctors’ offices in Illinois. To find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccines.gov text zip code to 438829, or call 800-232-0233.

Health officials say in 2020, Illinois had more deaths from COVID-19 than from strokes and accidents combined.

About 46% of Illinois residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, in Iowa, it’s around 44%.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.