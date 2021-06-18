Davenport ‘will be alive’ with family-fun events this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials say the city of Davenport “will be alive” this weekend with family-fun events.
- Friday:
- 5 p.m. - Live@Five with Rude Punch in the River Music Experience Courtyard
- 5:30 p.m. - Davenport Junior Theatre’s festival and final performances of The True Tale of Robin Hood
- 6:30 p.m. - Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park
- Saturday:
- 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Visit the Freight House Farmers’ Market
- 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Davenport Public Library’s Chalk the Lot at Eastern and Fairmount Branches
- 12 - 5 p.m. - Davenport Parks and Recreation’s Fejervary Family Fun Days “Kick Off to Summer”
- 5:30 p.m. - Davenport Junior Theatre’s festival and final performances of The True Tale of Robin Hood
- 6:30 p.m. - Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park
- Sunday:
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Visit the Freight House Farmers’ Market
- 1 p.m. - Davenport Junior Theatre’s festival and final performances of The True Tale of Robin Hood
- 1 p.m. - Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park
- 7 p.m. - Music on the River with the RiverCity 6 in the Petersen Pavilion at LeClaire Park
