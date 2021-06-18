Evacuation order lifted in Rockton, Chief Wilson says

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents around the Chemtool plant received some good Friday morning as Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson announced he lifted the one-mile evacuation order around the facility in Rockton.

As a result, area residents can return home and businesses can reopen. Winnebago Coutny Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said they will be canvassing the neighborhood on how to clean their pools, parks and how to put your A/C on again. Dr. Martell said residents should clean the air filters in their A/C units before turning them on, in order to remove any particulates.

Cleaning directions for those returning home will be on the Winnebago County Heath Department’s website. She said they were optimistic about people and businesses and people returning home safely.

In regards to fire operations, they subsided due to the rain but they have resumed to put out spot fires. Wilson said there is no suspicious or criminal activity in regards to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

According to Chief Wilson, the Rockton Fire Protection District has a current presence on the scene, but the suppression is being done by an outside group from Louisiana.

BREAKING: Chief Wilson announces he is lifting the evacuation order. #23News pic.twitter.com/QXxdaKHH0Y — Anthony Ferretti (@AntFerrettiTV) June 18, 2021

