FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Friday to 3 AM Saturday (06-18/19-2021)

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong to severe storms south of I-80.

A First Alert Day will be in effect the evening of June 18 to early Saturday June 19, 2021. (KWQC)

The Storm Prediction Center has areas near the Quad Cities south under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms, a level 3/5. This evening, storms will develop and track east. All types of severe weather are possible with these storms.

All types of severe weather are possible Friday evening and early Saturday with large hail being the largest threat. (kwqc)

The largest threats will be strong winds nearing 60 mph and from the Quad Cities south there is a chance for hail to reach 2″. A few spots to the south of the Quad Cities could have 1″-3″ of rain, but there will be a lower threat for flash flooding. Frequent lightning will be present with these storms. When thunder roars, go indoors! By 8 AM Saturday the rain will be out of the area and there will be clearing skies.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.