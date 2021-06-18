Advertisement

Illinois governor signs $42B state spending plan into law

Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker((Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP))
By Associated Press
Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a $42 billion spending plan for Illinois that includes $2.5 billion in spending from a multiyear federal relief package.

The budget came together after Pritzker issued dire predictions for coming fiscal pain last fall.

Voters soundly rejected his proposed constitutional amendment to scrap the state’s flat-rate income tax in favor of a graduated system that took a greater chunk from wealthier residents.

The first-term governor on Thursday called it a “‘giant step forward toward true fiscal stability.”

