Advertisement

Iowa governor signs measure heightening protest penalties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hands out pens to law enforcement officers after signing the Back the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hands out pens to law enforcement officers after signing the Back the Blue bill, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, in Johnston, Iowa.(Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a pro-police measure that heightens criminal penalties for certain protest activities.

It drew immediate complaints from activists that the changes undermine her promises last year to consider a racial profiling ban and other efforts to prevent officers from mistreating minorities.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn says the bill is a giant step backward for Iowa. Reynolds says the bill sends a signal to law enforcement that Iowans have their backs.

The bill makes it easier for police to charge activists for public disorder and engaging in unlawful assembly. It also makes it harder to sue and win monetary damages from police.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court for...
Police say woman bicyclist dies after ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
First Alert Forecast - Strong storms possible Thursday evening and into the night
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Thursday 6.17.21 until 7 AM Friday 6.18.21
Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a...
Davenport man charged following early morning robbery at Walgreens
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Pleasant Valley man arraigned in fatal LeClaire boating crash

Latest News

A lot of heroic stories have come out of Clinton, Iowa and one of them is the life of LaMetta...
LaMetta Wynn celebrated as Clinton’s Hometown Hero
Clinton celebrates Hometown Hero, LaMetta Wynn
Clinton celebrates Hometown Hero, LaMetta Wynn
2021 Tell On Your Neighbor Awards in Rock Island
Rock Island encourages residents to ‘Tell On Your Neighbor’
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach