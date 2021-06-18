Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court bars warrantless police searches of trash

In this Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, Iowa Supreme Court Justices Christopher McDonald, left, Susan...
In this Jan. 14, 2020 file photo, Iowa Supreme Court Justices Christopher McDonald, left, Susan Christensen, center, and Edward Mansfield, right, attend Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A divided Iowa Supreme Court on Friday, June 18, 2021, banned police from searching people's uncollected trash without a warrant, outlawing an investigative technique that had been used for decades. The court ruled 4-3 that officers commit an unreasonable search and seizure under the Iowa Constitution when they search for evidence of crimes in trash left for collection outside homes. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A divided Iowa Supreme Court has banned police from searching people’s uncollected trash without a warrant. The investigative technique had been used for decades.

The court ruled 4-3 Friday that officers commit an unreasonable search and seizure under the Iowa Constitution when they look through trash left for collection outside homes in search for evidence.

Justice Christopher McDonald wrote for the majority that the tactic amounts to an unconstitutional trespass on private property and violates citizens’ expectations of privacy. Dissenting justices warned that the decision is out of step with most states and outlaws a tactic used to gather evidence of drug manufacturing and dealing.

