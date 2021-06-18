LaMetta Wynn celebrated as Clinton’s Hometown Hero

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A lot of heroic stories have come out of Clinton, Iowa and one of them is the life of LaMetta Wynn.

One of the town’s longest-serving mayors, LaMetta was also the first African American woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa town.

“I’ve taken care of just about everybody, some fo their family here in Clinton,” LaMetta told TV6 back in 2014.

“LaMetta is just a hometown hero for sure,” Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Jenny Holm said. “She’s a community woman, she took care of all of us in her capacity of mayor. A very well respected, wonderful woman in our town.”

TV6′s Chief Photographer, Randy Biery, went to Clinton this week to learn more about LaMetta’s impact on the town.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.