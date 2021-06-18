Advertisement

LaMetta Wynn celebrated as Clinton’s Hometown Hero

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A lot of heroic stories have come out of Clinton, Iowa and one of them is the life of LaMetta Wynn.

One of the town’s longest-serving mayors, LaMetta was also the first African American woman to serve as mayor in any Iowa town.

“I’ve taken care of just about everybody, some fo their family here in Clinton,” LaMetta told TV6 back in 2014.

“LaMetta is just a hometown hero for sure,” Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Jenny Holm said. “She’s a community woman, she took care of all of us in her capacity of mayor. A very well respected, wonderful woman in our town.”

TV6′s Chief Photographer, Randy Biery, went to Clinton this week to learn more about LaMetta’s impact on the town.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say shortly after 9:30 a.m., they were called to the 3600 block of 70th Street Court for...
Police say woman bicyclist dies after ‘tragic accident’ in Moline
First Alert Forecast - Strong storms possible Thursday evening and into the night
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect 7 PM Thursday 6.17.21 until 7 AM Friday 6.18.21
Early Thursday morning police responded to the Walgreens located at 1525 East Kimberly for a...
Davenport man charged following early morning robbery at Walgreens
Police say they are pursuing a warrant to search inside a suspect's car after they led...
Man arrested following police pursuit in North Davenport
Iowa DNR Conservation Officers charged 44-year-old James Thiel, of Pleasant Valley, with...
Pleasant Valley man arraigned in fatal LeClaire boating crash

Latest News

Clinton celebrates Hometown Hero, LaMetta Wynn
Clinton celebrates Hometown Hero, LaMetta Wynn
2021 Tell On Your Neighbor Awards in Rock Island
Rock Island encourages residents to ‘Tell On Your Neighbor’
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
John Deere commits $1.7 million to River Bend Food Bank