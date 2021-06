ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - There was a large police presence near the U.S. Bank on 18th Avenue and 34th Street in Rock Island Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

A TV6 crew on scene says at least five squad cars were near the bank. One police vehicle was being towed from the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday evening, police started leaving the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.