New executive director chosen for Hilltop Campus Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus Village has chosen a new leader following the announcement that Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff would be retiring.

Officials on Friday announced the Hilltop Campus Village Executive Search team recommended to its Board of Directors that Molly Otting Carlson be selected to take over the reins of the Hilltop Campus Village (HCV). She has accepted and will succeed Tunnicliff as of August 2, 2021.

“Narrowing the field was a difficult process”, Kelly Young of Russell Development and on the search committee said in a release. “We interviewed five finalists and utilized a matrix that was developed with technical assistance from Main Street Iowa.”

“We knew replacing Scott would present a challenge, and felt this was an opportunity to build on what he was able to accomplish with partnerships and volunteers since the HCV began in 2009,” Robert Lee, HCV Board President said. "

You can read more from the release below.

“A native Quad Citizen from Davenport, Molly Otting Carlson comes to the HCV with a wealth of experience in non-profits and associations, most recently as Vice-President Destination Development & Visitor Services with Visit Quad Cities, a position she has held for nearly seven years. Previously she worked for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, and as Director of Membership and Strategic Planning for the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association in Chicago for nearly 12 years.

“Molly OttingCarlson is a proven and thoughtful community leader and will serve the Hilltop Campus Village very well,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “On behalf of our team, we look forward to working with her in this new role as we share a common goal of seeing our neighborhoods flourish and continually add value to the regional destination.”

“I believe small business is about something more than just food, drink, or shopping, it’s social interaction,” said Molly Otting Carlson. “I’m excited to lead the HCV’s continued revitalization efforts. When an area has unique options, a neighborhood thrives and becomes a place where people want to live, work, play and visit.”

Molly Otting Carlson will be introduced to the HCV membership at its annual meeting, to be held 9 a.m. onThursday, June 24 at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.”

