Rock Island 2021 Tell On Your Neighbor Awards

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -Does your neighbor have an especially lovely yard? If so, the city wants you to “Tell On Your Neighbor.” Residents are encouraged “Tell On Your Neighbor” by nominating the yards in their neighborhood that they find to be the most appealing or the most improved. The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission will review all entries and awards will be announced at the August 23rd, 2021 City Council meeting. Nominations can be made through August 6th, 2021. Digital photos of the nominated yards are required. City officials say you should not go on private property to get photos. Send the photo and address of the nominated property to the Community & Economic Development Department via e-mail at douglass.kathryn@rigov.org. For questions call (309) 732-2905.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.