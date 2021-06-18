Rock Island County pushes for vaccinations; pop-up clinics happening this weekend
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County are continuing to push for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated this weekend.
On Friday they announced two new cases of COVID-19 and announced there are four patients in the hospital with the virus.
“We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as you can,” health officials said. “Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot. RICHD offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.”
- IDPH/IEMA clinic at BendXPO | 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline
- Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
- Quad Cities Juneteenth Festival | Lincoln Center, 318 Eath 7th Street, Davenport
- Saturday, June 19 12 - 3 p.m.
- St. Anthony’s Catholic Church - Pop-up clinic | in the Parish Center, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport
- Sunday, June 20 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Spanish & Vietnamese interpreters will be available
- UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis health systems also have weekend walk-in vaccination availability. Check their websites for details.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.