Chicago apartment fire injures several, including 2 children

Crews are fighting an morning fire on South Shore Drive, Chicago.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a fire at a Chicago apartment building has injured several people, including two children, and led firefighters to rescue residents from higher floors.

The Chicago Fire Department said two children and three other people were hospitalized after Saturday morning’s fire on South Shore Drive. Nine people in total were injured, but only five were transported to a hospital.

A woman who was among those hospitalized was listed in critical condition, while the conditions of the others was not known. The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the apartment building and as it burned firefighters had to rescue several residents from the building’s higher floors.

