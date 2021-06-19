Advertisement

Chicago boy, 7, honored for helping save his mother’s life

A 7-year-old Chicago boy has been honored and showered with gifts for helping save his mother...
A 7-year-old Chicago boy has been honored and showered with gifts for helping save his mother by calling 911 and calmly providing information on her condition as she was suffering a seizure.(WILX)
By Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old Chicago boy has been honored and showered with gifts for helping save his mother by calling 911 and calmly providing information on her condition as she was suffering a seizure.

Daniel Armani and his family got a tour Friday of the Engine 16 fire station in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. He got to sit behind a fire truck’s steering wheel and received several gifts, including a Lego fire truck, a new bicycle and a bike helmet.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Daniel, who goes by D.J., called 911 on May 30 as his mother was having an epileptic seizure and calmly relayed critical information.

