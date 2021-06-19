Davenport Police respond to shots fired call, damaged vehicle on Filmore Street

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Filmore and 15th Street at approximately 2:49 p.m. Saturday.

TV6 crew on the scene says they noticed a vehicle with damage to the windshield and was later towed away. Police would not confirm whether it was from the shots-fired call.

There are no known victims at this time. Traffic was blocked off in the area but is now open again.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.